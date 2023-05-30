Adames (concussion) went through a light workout Tuesday in Milwaukee, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
It was the first workout of any kind for Adames since he suffered a concussion when he got struck by a foul ball in the dugout last Friday against the Giants. "He's got to pass some tests," Brewers manager Craig Counsell told reporters Tuesday evening while declining to offer an exact timetable for the shortstop's return. Adames is first eligible to be activated from the 7-day concussion injured list this coming Saturday.
