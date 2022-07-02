Adames went 2-for-6 with a grand slam, three runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's 19-2 victory over the Pirates.

Adames reached base on a fielder's choice in the second inning before swiping a bag and scoring on a Rowdy Tellez homer. He singled and scored again in the fourth before capping off his day with a monster grand slam in the eighth. It's been a streaky season for Adames, who is now slashing .215/.283/.480 with 16 home runs, 45 RBI and 40 runs scored. Over his last 18 games, the 26-year-old shortstop has gone 20-for-77 (.260) with 11 extra-base hits and 19 strikeouts.