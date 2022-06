Adames went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Sunday's 4-1 win over Washington.

Adames provided most of Milwaukee's offense Sunday, knocking an RBI double in the third inning before taking Evan Lee deep for a two-run shot in the fifth. He's now 3-for-20 with two homers since returning from the injured list. Sunday was his first multi-hit performance since May 5 and it bumped his season slash line to .200/.290/.467 with 28 RBI and 18 extra-base hits.