Adames (ankle/quadriceps) is expected to be reinstated from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's series opener against the Phillies, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Adames concluded his rehab assignment at Triple-A Nashville on Friday and is expected to rejoin the Brewers on Saturday. However, manager Craig Counsell said that the shortstop isn't expected to be activated until Tuesday. The 26-year-old hasn't played for Milwaukee since May 15 due to a left ankle sprain, and he faced a minor setback in his rehab process due to quad soreness. However, he should reclaim his job as the Brewers' everyday shortstop once he's officially activated.