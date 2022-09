Adames went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Cardinals.

Adames has multiple RBI in three straight games, and he's drawn at least one walk in each of those contests. It's the fourth time this year he's walked in three consecutive games. The shortstop's hot bat of late has lifted his season slash line to .234/.298/.463 with 28 home runs, 85 RBI, 75 runs scored, five stolen bases and 26 doubles through 120 contests overall.