Adames (head) will be placed on the 7-day injured list with a concussion after leaving Friday's game against the Giants, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

A line drive off the bat of Brian Anderson in the second inning rocketed into the Brewers dugout and struck Adames in the head, and he was taken to a hospital to be evaluated. The positive news is that Adames has no fractures and he's been alert throughout, and while he will remain in the hospital overnight, he's expected to be released Saturday according to manager Craig Counsell. Adames will miss at least a week, but things could have been much worse given the circumstances.