The Brewers placed Adames on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a high left ankle sprain.
The transaction is retroactive to Monday, so Adames will be eligible to come off the IL as soon as May 26. Though Adames has shown improvement since initially suffering the injury Sunday, the progress he made wasn't significant enough for the Brewers to feel optimistic about his chances of returning to the lineup by the end of the week. While Adames is on the shelf, Luis Urias is expected to take over as the everyday shortstop, with Milwaukee likely to run out a platoon of Jace Peterson and Mike Brosseau at third base.
