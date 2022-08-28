Adames went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Cubs.
Adames knocked in Christian Yelich on a two-run blast in the eighth. It was Adames' 26th homer on the year, his sixth this month, and his second in his last three games. The shortstop has found some consistency lately, going 10 for his last 31 and improving his batting average from .218 to .226 during that span. With 122 strikeouts to 93 hits on the year, the batting average upside is limited for Adames, but the power is undeniable.