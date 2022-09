Adames went 2-for-4 with a two-run run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 7-6 victory over the Reds.

The 27-year-old went yard for the second game in a row to help the Brewers defeat the Reds on Sunday. The two-run shot in the second was the Adames's 28th homer on the season, good for second among shortstops and just one shy of Corey Seager. Adames is heating up as he is eight for his last 24 with five of those hits going for extra bases.