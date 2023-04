Adames went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and two additional RBI during Tuesday's 11-inning win at Seattle.

The 27-year-old doubled home Christian Yelich during the third inning, clubbed a solo homer in the sixth and delivered an RBI groundout during the 11th to put the Brewers ahead for good. It's the second three-hit game of the season for Adames, who has four home runs and is tied for second on the team with 12 RBI.