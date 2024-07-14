Adames went 4-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double, a walk, two additional RBI and two total runs scored in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Nationals.

Adames has gone 9-for-21 (.429) with nine RBI over his last five games. The shortstop had his fingerprints all over this game, which saw him open the scoring with an RBI double in the first inning. He also wrapped up the offense with his eighth-inning homer. For the season, Adames is slashing .246/.330/.430 with 15 homers, 67 RBI, 52 runs scored, 12 stolen bases and 23 doubles across 97 games.