Adames went 4-for-5 with a double, two homers and five total RBI in Friday's 7-1 win over the Guardians.

The 27-year-old started the scoring with an RBI single in the opening frame and followed up with homers in the sixth and ninth innings to power Milwaukee's offense. Adames entered Friday's contest with a .529 OPS, one homer and two RBI in 13 games since returning from a concussion June 7, so the offensive outburst was a welcome sight. The performance improved his season slash line to .216/.294/.398, and he now has 12 long balls, 34 RBI and 34 runs through 65 games.