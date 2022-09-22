Adames went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and two runs scored Wednesday against the Mets.

Adames took Taijuan Walker yard in the sixth inning to record his 31st homer of the season. He's been very hot at the dish across his last 10 starts, maintaining a .457 average with five homers, 16 RBI and 11 runs scored. Adames is putting together a nice conclusion to his breakout season, as he has already established career-best marks in runs scored, RBI, home runs and stolen bases across 562 plate appearances.