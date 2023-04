Adames went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, two-run double and an additional run scored in Sunday's 6-1 victory over St. Louis.

Adames was responsible for the Brewers' first three runs, hitting a two-run double in the third and a solo blast in the fifth. After getting five hits through his first six contests, the shortstop ends the three-game series against the Cardinals with six hits, two homers and four RBI.