Adames went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI in Monday's 7-5 win over the Pirates.

Adames singled three times Monday, including an RBI base knock in the third inning to open the game's scoring. The 26-year-old shortstop is now 22-for-74 (.297) with 21 RBI in 17 games against the Pirates. Adames has posted seven multi-hit games this month, resulting in a .274 average and 14 runs scored through 25 contests.