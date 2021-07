Adames went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 5-0 win over the Mets during the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

The shortstop took Drew Smith deep in the sixth inning. Adames continues to thrive in Milwaukee, and in 44 games since the trade from Tampa Bay, the 25-year-old is slashing .289/.369/.547 with nine of his 14 homers on the year.