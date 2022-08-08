Adames went 1-for-5 with one homer, one RBI and one run scored in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Cincinnati.

Adames took a 2-0 cutter from Graham Ashcraft deep to left-center in the third inning for his 22nd home run of the season. Sunday's effort was indicative of his season as a whole, as with the 1-for-5 effort, Adames is now hitting .220 but is second in home runs among shortstops, only to Corey Seager. Despite the low average, Adames' power and position atop the Brewers lineup make him a top option at the position.