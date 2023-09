Adames went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Friday's 7-5 win over the Phillies.

Adames took Zack Wheeler deep with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning, driving in teammates William Contreras and Carlos Santana. The homer was the shortstop's 22nd of the season and he has been red-hot since Aug. 18, batting .333 with four long-balls, 14 RBI and eight runs scored over 48 at-bats in 12 games.