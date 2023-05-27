Adames (undisclosed) has left the stadium for more testing and evaluation after leaving Friday's game against the Giants in the second inning after being struck by a foul ball, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports.

Adames was struck near the head area in a scary moment in the second inning on a liner off the bat from Brian Anderson. While the shortstop should be considered day-to-day at this stage, the severity of the injury and how long he should be expected to be out won't be determined until after the testing is complete.