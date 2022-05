Adames was removed from Sunday's game against the Marlins with an apparent ankle injury, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Adames reached via fielder's choice during the opening frame and came around to score, but he appeared to tweak his ankle while sliding into home plate. The 26-year-old initially remained in the contest but was replaced in the field for the bottom of the second inning. He should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status.