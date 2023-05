Adames went 0-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 5-1 win over the Royals.

Adames went hitless for the second time in the last three games, but he was at least able to swipe his first bag since April 13. The shortstop isn't particularly speedy, but he's up to three steals in four tries this season. He's slashing .225/.321/.406 with seven home runs, 23 RBI, 20 runs scored and four doubles over 38 contests in an everyday role.