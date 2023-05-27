Adames (head) was placed on the 7-day concussion injured list Saturday.
Adames was leaning on the dugout railing Friday when he was struck in the head by a foul ball off the bat of teammate Brian Anderson. He suffered a concussion, but the good news is that Adames was alert and responsive throughout the evening, and he did not suffer any fractures. Andruw Monasterio was called up from Triple-A Nashville to provide depth to the infield while Adames recovers after the freak accident.
