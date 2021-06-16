site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Willy Adames: On bench Wednesday
Adames isn't starting Wednesday's game against Cincinnati.
Adames will get a breather after he went 0-for-10 with a run, a stolen base and four strikeouts across the last three games. Daniel Robertson will start at shortstop and bat eighth.
