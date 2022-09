Adames went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Reds.

Adames' first-inning blast was ultimately all the offense the Brewers needed. The shortstop snapped a 14-game homer drought, which was his longest of the year. In that span, he hit .246 (15-for-61) with five doubles, four RBI and eight runs scored. He's up to a career-best 27 homers with 81 RBI, 72 runs scored, five stolen bases and a .229/.288/.453 slash line through 118 contests overall.