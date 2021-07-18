Adames went 3-for-6 with a pair of runs scored in Saturday's win over Cincinnati.
Adames put together his second three-hit game in a row, collecting three singles on a night in which he also fanned three times. The 25-year-old continues to rake since being acquired from Tampa Bay, slashing .306/.383/.557 with 10 homers and 35 RBI in 183 plate appearances with the Brewers. He's produced 15 homers and 50 RBI overall between the two teams this season and is quickly closing in on his second 20-homer campaign in the last three years.