Adames went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI single and two runs scored in Sunday's victory over the Blue Jays.

Adames sent Jonathan Davis home on a single in the second inning, then came around to score later in the inning on a Rowdy Tellez homer. Adames later reached home on a Luis Urias sac fly. The shortstop has a hit in back-to-back games and in eight of his last 10 games. Adames improved his batting average to .216 after the three-hit performance.