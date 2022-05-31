Adames (ankle) isn't in the lineup for Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday after experiencing discomfort in his right quadriceps during his first rehab game, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and a walk during his first rehab appearance Sunday, but he apparently picked up the quad issue and won't play Tuesday. Nashville has a scheduled day off Wednesday, and Adames is expected to be back on the field for Thursday's contest, so the injury doesn't appear to be a serious concern.