Adames went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and three runs in Tuesday's victory over the Orioles.
Adames reached base multiple times for the third time in five games, and he now owns five runs and a .988 OPS on the season. He has started every game at the shortstop position and has filled the second spot in the batting order in each contest.
More News
-
Brewers' Willy Adames: Crosses plate twice Sunday•
-
Brewers' Willy Adames: Back in lineup•
-
Brewers' Willy Adames: Managing calf cramp•
-
Brewers' Willy Adames: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Brewers' Willy Adames: Settles on contract with Milwaukee•
-
Brewers' Willy Adames: Collects multi-hit performance•