Adames went 2-for-3 with a run scored, a stolen base and a walk in a 5-3 win Tuesday over Tampa Bay.
Adames reached base safely in his last three plate appearances. He singled, stole second and came around to score in Milwaukee's three-run fifth inning. The shortstop has hit better of late and has a .273/.294/.515 line with two homers and seven RBI in seven games in August. While his average and OBP are down from his breakout 2021 season, the 26-year-old continues to hit for power and his 22 homers are just three shy of last year's mark.