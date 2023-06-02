Adames (concussion) resumed baseball activities Friday with High-A Wisconsin, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Adames won't join the Brewers during their current series in Cincinnati. Instead, he will be re-evaluated by the Brewers after the weekend and could potentially return to the lineup for the series opener against Baltimore on Tuesday. The slugging shortstop has been on the 7-day injured list since Saturday.
