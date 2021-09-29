Adames (quadriceps) is starting Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.
Adames was removed from Tuesday's lineup as a precautionary measure due to left quadriceps discomfort, but he'll be back in the lineup a day later. The 26-year-old will start at shortstop and bat second.
