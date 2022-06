Adames went 1-for-4 with an RBI single and two runs scored in Saturday's win over Toronto.

Adames scored on a Tyrone Taylor single in the first and an Andrew McCutcheon homer in the second, just after sending Keston Hiura home on an RBI single of his own. The shortstop has been productive lately, with an RBI in three straight games. Adames has a hit in seven of his last nine games, but also has struck out 11 times during that span, giving him a .206 batting average on the season.