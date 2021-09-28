Adames was scratched from Tuesday's lineup at St. Louis due to left quadriceps discomfort, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The injury is with the same quad that sent Adames to the injured list earlier in September, so it's a potential worrying development during the final week of the regular season. The Brewers labeled his removal from the starting nine a precautionary measure, and the team figures to be extra careful for the final six games of the season since its playoff seeding is already locked in. Luis Urias will take over at shortstop and should continue to see time there until Adames is cleared.