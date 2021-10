Adames went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, an additional run and two walks in an 8-3 loss to the Dodgers on Saturday.

Adames walked and scored in the first inning, walked again in the sixth and smacked a solo home run in the ninth. The 26-year-old shortstop now has three long balls in his last seven games though he only has six hits in 29 at-bats during that stretch.