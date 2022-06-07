Adames (ankle/quadriceps) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

It was previously reported Adames was poised to be reinstated for Tuesday's series opener versus the Phillies, but manager Craig Counsell said the team wants to give the shortstop an extra day to make sure he's fully healthy. The 27-year-old also indicated he feels 100 percent healthy, so it appears the delayed activation is simply a precautionary move from the Brewers.