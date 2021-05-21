Adames and Trevor Richards were acquired by the Brewers from the Rays on Friday in exchange for relievers J.P. Feyereisen and Drew Rasmussen, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Luis Urias has struggled defensively at shortstop since the departure of Orlando Arcia, prompting Milwaukee to explore the trade market. Adames has struggled at the plate so far in 2021 with a .625 OPS, but he posted a .755 OPS across his first three seasons in the big-leagues. He figures to take over the starting role at shortstop for the Brewers once he officially joins his new team.