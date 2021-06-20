Adames went 4-for-5 with a home run, three doubles, three RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's 6-5 win over Colorado.

The shortstop had no trouble getting good contact Saturday. He opened the scoring with an RBI double in the first inning and added a go-ahead two-run homer in the ninth. Adames hadn't homered since June 5, but he posted five doubles in 12 games in that span. The 25-year-old is slashing .237/.296/.434 with nine home runs, 33 RBI, 30 runs scored and two stolen bases through 247 plate appearances.