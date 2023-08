Adames isn't in the Brewers' lineup Tuesday against the Rockies.

Adames has started at shortstop for the vast majority of Milwaukee's games this season, but after Adames put up a .201 batting average and .662 OPS through 103 games, manager Craig Counsell decided to give Adames a mental break. The 27-year-old will miss his second straight contest Tuesday, allowing Brice Turang to start at shortstop, Andruw Monasterio at second and Brian Anderson in the hot corner.