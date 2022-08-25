Adames went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, a walk, two total runs and three total RBI in a loss to the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Adames gave Milwaukee an early lead with his first-inning solo shot off Andrew Heaney, but the Dodgers dominated the rest of the way. The long ball was the shortstop's 25th of the campaign, tying the career-high mark he established last season. Adames' 73 RBI are also tied for his career-best mark, but his .226 batting average and .291 on-base percentage is each the worst across his five big-league campaigns.