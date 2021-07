Adames went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Friday's 11-6 win over the Reds.

The shortstop was a key part of Milwaukee's rally from an early deficit, taking Tyler Mahle deep in the fifth inning for a two-run shot and then lacing a two-run double in the eighth. Adames has been on fire ever since the trade from Tampa Bay, slashing .299/.380/.559 through 49 games for his new club with 10 of his 15 homers on the year.