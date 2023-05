Adames went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Giants.

Adames' big hit was a two-run homer in the fifth inning. He also had a sacrifice fly in the third and an RBI single in the ninth. The four RBI were a season high for the shortstop, who now has multi-hit efforts in two of his last three games. He's slashing .236/.336/.415 with six long balls, 20 RBI, 18 runs scored and two stolen bases through 34 contests this season.