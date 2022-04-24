Adames went 2-for-4 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's victory over the Phillies.

The stolen base came as part of a double steal executed by Adames and teammate Christian Yelich, and Adames wound up being credited with both his first stolen base of the season and a steal of home on the play. Adames has started every game this season, and after going through a 2-for-29 (.069) stretch, he reached base four times over the Brewers' last two games.