Adames went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer and a strikeout in Friday's 5-4 win over the Rockies.

Adames completed the Brewers' late-game comeback Friday by homering off Daniel Bard in the bottom of the ninth inning to tie the contest, and he also reached base with a pair of singles in the narrow win. His home run was his second since June 5, but the 25-year-old has now had three multi-hit performances in his last seven games, and he's hit .379 with two homers, six RBI and five runs during that time.