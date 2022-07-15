Adames went 1-for-5 with an RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Giants.

Adames got aboard on a fielder's choice, advanced to second on a wild pitch and stole third in the first inning. The shortstop has hit safely in eight of 12 games in July, going 11-for-49 (.224) with three home runs and two steals in that span. For the season, he's slashing .214/.287/.470 with 18 homers, 50 RBI, 46 runs scored, three steals and 14 doubles. While his average is nothing special, he's on pace for a career year in the counting stats.