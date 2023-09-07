Adames went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 5-4 loss against the Pirates.

Adames took Colin Selby deep for a three-run shot in the top of the first to give the Brewers an early lead and later added a single, marking his first multi-hit game this month. The shortstop had just one hit in 16 September at-bats coming in, which was also a three-run homer and he's now struck out at least one time in six straight games. With that said, Adames has homered in four of his last 16 contests, batting .254 over that stretch while also driving in 16 runs.