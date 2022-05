Adames went 2-for-4 with two two-run homers, a walk and an additional run scored during Thursday's 10-5 win over the Reds.

Adames hit a two-run shot off Reds starter Hunter Greene in the bottom of the second inning to give the Brewers a 6-3 lead and added another two-run dinger off Reds reliever Art Warren in the eighth to extended Milwaukee's advantage to 10-5. The shortstop has seven home runs and 17 RBI over his last 10 games.