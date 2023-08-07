Adames is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Rockies.
Adames has started every game since being activated from the 7-day injured list June 7, but he has posted a meager .484 OPS since the All-Star break, and manager Craig Counsell decided it was the right time for a mental break. Brice Turang will man the shortstop position for the Brewers on Monday night.
