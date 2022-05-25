Adames (ankle) participating in batting practice and fielding grounders Tuesday but won't be activated during the upcoming four-game series in St. Louis, which begins Thursday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The 26-year-old recently said he was optimistic about being activated from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Thursday, but he'll be sidelined at least a few more days as he returns from a sprained left ankle. The fact Adames continue to ramp up his baseball activities is an encouraging sign, so he could be back for Monday's series opener against the Cubs.
