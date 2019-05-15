Brewers' Yasmani Grandal: Blasts three-run shot

Grandal went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer Tuesday against the Phillies.

Grandal led off the scoring for the Brewers in the second inning with his seventh home run of the season. The homer was his first since April 22 and just his second extra-base hit in that span. Despite that poor stretch, he's still batting .265/.353/.455 across 153 plate appearances for the campaign.

