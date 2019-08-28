Brewers' Yasmani Grandal: Breaks home-run drought

Grandal went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Tuesday in the Brewers' 6-3 loss to the Cardinals.

Grandal trimmed the Brewers' deficit to one with a 400-foot blast off Andrew Miller in the eighth inning, ending an 11-game home-run drought. The long ball was just his second since the All-Star break, with the extended power outage taking some of the luster off of what had been shaping up as the best season of his career. Grandal has at least remained a major asset in OBP-only leagues in the second half, reaching base at a stellar .392 clip.